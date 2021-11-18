Jets New Starter Joe Flacco Is Unvaccinated Against Coronavirus

Joe Flacco has become the Jets newest starting quarterback, and on Wednesday, Flacco announced that he is unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

When reporters questioned him directly about his vaccination status, Flacco replied, “I’m not vaccinated.”

Flacco, however, believes any discussion about why he is unvaccinated would be a “distraction” to the team.

“I definitely have my reasons,” Flacco said. “Honestly, I probably like to talk about this topic more than anybody. It’s one of those things that you debate with all the time. But overall I’ve felt like it’s more of a distraction than anything. So I feel like to kind of talk about it too much and give you all my beliefs, is more of a distraction than anything. I think the most important thing is going to play the football game.”

Flacco addressed the media while wearing a mask, in observance of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drew the ire of the sports media for giving press conferences without a mask while unvaccinated. Flacco did not address Rodgers’ situation directly but said that he believes in following the rules in order to remain eligible to play.

“I mean, we all know what the rules are. So when those things happen, we’ve all been told what the protocols are, and we’ve all been following the protocols,” Flacco said. “If you want to go out there and play the game you love, you have to do what you have to do.”

Flacco will make his first start for the Jets against Miami on Sunday.