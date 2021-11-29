VIDEO: ‘I am Proud to be an American’: Enes Kanter Freedom Becomes a US Citizen

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is now Enes Kanter Freedom, and he is also an official citizen of the United States of America.

On Monday, the outspoken human rights advocate and fearless critic of Chinese communist slave labor made it official, as he swore the oath of citizenship before a judge while wearing a tee-shirt emblazoned with the American flag.

I am proud to be an American.

Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8mbUX1dpWS — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 29, 2021

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics star, who was born in Switzerland but raised in Turkey and has Turkish citizenship, would choose “Freedom” for his last name and make Kanter his middle name.

Freedom has become the only active NBA player to openly, directly, and consistently criticize China for its numerous human rights violations and massive slave labor programs. Moreover, America’s newest citizen has also taken direct aim at the face of his league, LeBron James, and his intricate ties to communist China and, by extension, slave labor, through his apparel sponsorship deals with Nike.

Freedom has continued his criticism of the regimes in Turkey, China, and their connected corporate sponsors, despite claiming to have received death threats. He even claims the FBI gave him a “panic button” in case he needed emergency help.

The Celtics big man has used his voice and his shoes as part of his quest to shine the spotlight on Chinese slave labor.

XI JINPING and the Chinese Communist Party Someone has to teach you a lesson,

I will NEVER apologize for speaking the truth.

You can NOT buy me.

You can NOT scare me.

You can NOT silence me. Bring it on!! #FreedomShoes#XinnieThePooh pic.twitter.com/JFGEgIaXlN — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 24, 2021

Detail of the shoes worn by Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics with the wording “Free Tibet” during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2021 in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

To those of you who care about human dignity:

Please join me in spreading the word.

What is happening to the Uyghurs is one of the WORST human rights abuses in the world today. We can NOT stay silent!#FreedomShoes#FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/8Bjr4FiWR9 — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 22, 2021

The shoes of Enes Kanter #13 of the Boston Celtics before the Celtics home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 22, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As Breitbart Sports reported, “Since Kanter began his public protests against Beijing, the Celtics have dramatically cut his playing time, resulting in a type of ‘shadow benching’ to keep the star and his anti-communist shoes off the floor.”

Despite his direct criticism of him and his business dealings with China, LeBron James has declined to engage with Freedom in any debate.