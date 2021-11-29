WATCH: NFL Player Loses Tooth During Play, Laughs

It’s one of those moments where ordinary everyday Americans can look at NFL players and say to themselves, “I’m not like that at all.”

Buccaneer’s defensive tackle Vita Vea had his tooth knocked out in the middle of a play Sunday and saw fit to laugh about it after the play was over.

Vita Vea just lost a tooth and is laughing it off 😳 pic.twitter.com/ajSSiPHICS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021

It was clear something bad was going to happen the moment Vea’s helmet flew up, and that “something bad” was an opponent’s helmet striking him right in the mouth. Still, even with his face unprotected, that wasn’t enough to stop the big lineman from trying to make the play.

One can see Vea’s recently liberated tooth flying out of his mouth soon after the helmet hit home.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked about his player’s tooth in the post-game press conference. Arians was concerned and sympathetic towards his 346-pound defensive tackle. Just kidding, he didn’t care.

Bruce Arians: “Nobody runs the ball on us. I don’t care who the hell you are.” On Vita Vea losing a tooth: “I don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones…” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vOFbNeUJgT — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 28, 2021

For his part, Vea didn’t seem to care either.

