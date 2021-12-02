Leftists Outraged After UFC Chief Dana White Seeks Covid Treatment Advice from Joe Rogan

On Thursday, UFC President Dana White announced that he and his entire family tested positive for the coronavirus after Thanksgiving. However, after following the same treatment regimen used by Joe Rogan, he is now “feeling like a million bucks.”

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Podcast, White mentioned that he and his family contracted the virus while visiting extended family in Maine during Thanksgiving.

“Somebody up there had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID – literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too,” White told podcast host Jim Rome.

White went on to say that by the Saturday after Thanksgiving, he noticed after a steam bath that his sense of smell had suddenly ceased working. “So, you know what this means,” he said he thought to himself.

What he said next has set leftists off all across the country.

“I literally got out of the steam, picked up my phone, and called Joe Rogan,” White said.

Breitbart Sports readers will recall that Rogan announced in September that he contracted the coronavirus and “threw the kitchen sink” at it to shale it as quickly as possible.

But Rogan provoked the ire of leftists by noting that he also took monoclonal antibodies and Ivermectin to get past the illness. That, along with a list of other treatments, is apparently what White wanted to hear about when he called Rogan last month.

White went on to say that four days later, after employing Rogan’s treatment regimen, his sense of smell returned.

“I could not feel better. Feel like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts, by the way, for the next 10 days while I have COVID, I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours,” White told Rome.

White also added that he was already fully vaccinated before Thanksgiving.

“It’s not like I’m some crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist or some of that stuff, but Rogan is a very brilliant guy, very smart guy who talks to the best and the brightest out there, and I’m not a believer in the narrative,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, this is a free country. ‘Cause what happens when you get this stuff, they tell you stay home for the next 10 days until you don’t test positive. That doesn’t seem smart to me. Just like when we went through COVID, I believe in finding solutions to problems and answers,” White exclaimed.

He went on to praise Rogan’s treatment plan, noting that Rogan has helped 30 or 40 people through the regimen.

“I’m attacking this thing with the methods that Rogan has learned from very smart people. I’m going to keep testing every two days until I’m negative, and then I’m going to get back to work ASAP,” White said.

After news broke about what White said on the podcast, though, leftists went wild attacking Rogan and White.

How dumb is @danawhite testing positive for COVID and he goes to @joerogan for advice? I guess if Dana has a lung problem he's gonna visit a yoga instructor. These people are 100% stuck on stupid. https://t.co/nmvjqQXRGT — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 2, 2021

Dana White and Aaron Rodgers are rich and famous and could get personal consultations with the best doctors in the world. It's incredible to me that when they got covid, they decided to go to Joe Rogan for medical advice. https://t.co/rLx7HZNHDK — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 1, 2021

Would I believe Dana White is trolling with Rogan medical advice comments? Yes. Would I believe he actually took advice from Rogan? Also yes. — Trent Reinsmith (@TrentReinsmith) December 2, 2021

No he didn’t. Because for whatever god forsaken reason, people listen to Dana White and people listen to Joe Rogan. And they’re going to get it in their heads that a drug used to treat food-borne illnesses in third world countries is preferably to a vaccine fighting a VIRUS. https://t.co/P2cI1G57Gk — Dan Martin (@dmarty77) December 2, 2021

Dana White called Joe Rogan for advice after contracting covid. A friend called another friend. What a crime! — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) December 2, 2021

Dana White is vaccinated so will likely recover without incident but sure, let’s congratulate Dr. Rogan https://t.co/KD9WriJuUk — Turing Pest (@Krikalitika) December 2, 2021

Not everyone on Twitter agreed with the detractors. Several noted that they would listen to White and Rogan before ever heeding Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice:

I would listen to Dana White and Joe Rogan's advice before I listened to Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden's advice https://t.co/j9HZ06YX87 — The Nasty Italian🍷🇺🇸 🇹 (@sayitnspinit) December 2, 2021

Both Aaron Rodgers and Dana White have now relied on Joe Rogan’s protocol to beat Covid. I trust it more than Fauci, you? https://t.co/WIp3tG50RV — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 (@LivePDDave1) December 2, 2021

