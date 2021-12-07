Let’s Go, Brandon Store Opens in Blue Massachusetts

A store selling “Let’s Go, Brandon” merchandise has opened in deep blue North Attleborough, Massachusetts, selling anti-Biden items including hats, shirts, and signs.

The phrase became famous after NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast told her audience that a crowd of NASCAR fans at the Talladega Superspeedway were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon,” when they were actually chanting “F*ck Joe Biden.”

Stavast absurdly claimed that the crowd was attempting to cheer on race winner Brandon Brown.

The reporter’s claims met with instant ridicule.

I’m pretty sure they’re not chanting “Let’s go Brandon” as the NBC reporter is telling us. What do you hear? #fjb pic.twitter.com/Ai6QU9uEZf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2021

The phrase Stavast unintentionally coined has since become a mainstay at sporting events, concerts, and other venues across the country, often ringing out alongside the original “F*ck Joe Biden” chant.

The phrase also popped up at another race event in October. When asked to help kick off a race at the NAPA Super DIRT Week Pro Stock 50 event at Oswego Speedway, a teen took the mic and said, “Drivers, start your engines. Let’s Go, Brandon.”

"Drivers, start your engines… LET'S GO BRANDON" pic.twitter.com/y2HUtESThe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 12, 2021

The “Let’s Go Brandon” store opened this week on North Attleborough’s North Washington Street.

