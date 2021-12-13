Cris Collinsworth Blasted for Praising ‘Honest’ Aaron Rodgers After Vax Controversy

NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth is being blasted online for praising NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as “honest” despite the Packers player’s claims that he was “immunized” from the coronavirus even though he hadn’t taken the vaccine.

Collinsworth gushed over Rodgers during Sunday’s Packers-Bears, saying he is “honest about everything.”

“He doesn’t care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything?” Collinsworth said on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

“You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

Collinsworth’s proclamation, though, didn’t sit well with many who immediately recalled that Rodgers insisted he was “immunized” when he had not taken any of the coronavirus vaccines at the time. Rodgers later explained that by “immunized,” he meant that he had undergone several homeopathic treatments that would prevent him from contracting the virus.

The broadcaster found himself the target of social media users gobsmacked over his claims of Rodgers’ “honesty”:

Cris Collinsworth: Have you seen a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers this season about everything… pic.twitter.com/k3bL1nPrgU — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 13, 2021

ah, yes, the famously honest, this year, Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/pa8M484jgF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 13, 2021

Shut the fuck up, Cris Collinsworth. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth hypes up Aaron Rodgers for his honesty, after Rodgers told the biggest lie of all about his vaccine status. — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth just called Aaron Rodgers “honest” on national TV. #SNF pic.twitter.com/wWuCcyPHIA — Alan C. Beard (@AlanCBeard) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth when Aaron Rodgers does literally anything pic.twitter.com/wBgI1tXgPy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 13, 2021

"Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest…" AND we're going to have to stop you right there, Cris pic.twitter.com/X4zN1Za3Fm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: “Have you ever seen someone as honest about everything as Aaron Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/gKybNG9XcX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 13, 2021

Did Chris Collinsworth just seriously ask if we have heard a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers has been this year? pic.twitter.com/AzJgz8Jnvn — Brian Linder (@SportsByBLinder) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth loves some “Honest” A A Ron! Makes me want to ! — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) December 13, 2021

Kind of rich for Cris Collinsworth to praise Aaron Rodgers for being honest considering the whole "I'm immunized" thing. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) December 13, 2021

