Cris Collinsworth Blasted for Praising ‘Honest’ Aaron Rodgers After Vax Controversy

Aaron Rodgers
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth is being blasted online for praising NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as “honest” despite the Packers player’s claims that he was “immunized” from the coronavirus even though he hadn’t taken the vaccine.

Collinsworth gushed over Rodgers during Sunday’s Packers-Bears, saying he is “honest about everything.”

“He doesn’t care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything?” Collinsworth said on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

“You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

Collinsworth’s proclamation, though, didn’t sit well with many who immediately recalled that Rodgers insisted he was “immunized” when he had not taken any of the coronavirus vaccines at the time. Rodgers later explained that by “immunized,” he meant that he had undergone several homeopathic treatments that would prevent him from contracting the virus.

The broadcaster found himself the target of social media users gobsmacked over his claims of Rodgers’ “honesty”:

