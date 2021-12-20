WATCH: Skip Bayless Blasts ‘Shameful’ Nets for Bringing Back Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving

FS1’s Skip Bayless ripped the Brooklyn Nets on Monday for bringing back their unvaccinated guard Kyrie Irving, a move Bayless says poses “an enormous threat to their team.”

On Friday, the Nets announced that Irving – who was sitting out the season due to his refusal to comply with New York City’s vaccination mandate, which prevents him from playing home games at the Barclays Center – would rejoin the team for road games. However, less than 24 hours after rejoining the team, Irving entered the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

Bayless was no fan of the move and had thoughts.

“To me, that’s shameful,” Bayless told co-host Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed.



“The crushing irony of this whole development is he betrayed this team over Covid, and they crawled back to him because of Covid,” Bayless continued. “The very thing he refused to protect himself and his team against has now wrecked the whole basketball team to the point they said ‘we got no other choice, we gotta ask him to come back.’”

The Nets have had as many as ten players enter the league’s coronavirus protocols as of Saturday.

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“As a society, we’re up against a variant that is the most contagious yet…and Kyrie is unvaccinated…he will be an enormous threat to their team,” Bayless emphasized. “He’s going to be a huge threat.”