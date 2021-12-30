Keith Olbermann Blasted for Suggesting Romney Family Get ‘Vasectomies’

Keith Olbermann
Screenshot/YouTube
Warner Todd Huston

Former ESPN talker Keith Olbermann was blasted online after he posted an attack on Mitt Romney’s family saying he hoped they would get vasectomies and stop having children.

“Somebody gift these people some vasectomies,” the often foul-mouthed Olbermann tweeted on Wednesday in reply to Romney’s holiday photo of his family.

Olbermann, who is unmarried, thankfully childless, and has no brothers, was soon slammed online by Twitter users, both left and right, who felt his attack on Romney kids and grandkids was a step too far.

