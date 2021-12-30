Keith Olbermann Blasted for Suggesting Romney Family Get ‘Vasectomies’

Former ESPN talker Keith Olbermann was blasted online after he posted an attack on Mitt Romney’s family saying he hoped they would get vasectomies and stop having children.

“Somebody gift these people some vasectomies,” the often foul-mouthed Olbermann tweeted on Wednesday in reply to Romney’s holiday photo of his family.

Somebody gift these people some vasectomies pic.twitter.com/hp5RAUF3pk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

Olbermann, who is unmarried, thankfully childless, and has no brothers, was soon slammed online by Twitter users, both left and right, who felt his attack on Romney kids and grandkids was a step too far.

You are a tremendously lonely weirdo. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2021

Every child is a gift. Stop insulting big families. https://t.co/0MKf3jmjYw — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) December 29, 2021

keith have you ever seen family sizes in developing countries, do you think they need to stop reproducing too — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) December 29, 2021

Stick to policy, leave the grandkids alone you ghoul. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) December 29, 2021

Kennedy Family, July 4, 2021. Chill @KeithOlbermann, people have kids, and those kids have kids. pic.twitter.com/89sp52jmRS — Stephen Tanner 🌎 (@stephenmtanner) December 29, 2021

Why, Keith? Which of the people in this picture should not exist, and for what reason? — Catholic Answers (@catholiccom) December 29, 2021

Weird that a big happy family would make you so upset. — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) December 29, 2021

So you saw a family photo with a comment wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and you thought "You know what this needs? An insult."? — 🌹Duh Stin, the dumb (@HighlightsUte) December 29, 2021

Plenty to criticize regarding Romney’s politics. His family’s Christmas picture isn’t one of them, however. — Robert Cherofsky (@Cherofsky) December 29, 2021

I remember when I respected your opinions. You're better than this. — Jason Gifford (@BYUGiff) December 29, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.