WATCH: ‘Inexcusable’: OJ Simpson Blasts Antonio Brown for Shirtless Tirade

The backlash from Antonio Brown’s abrupt and bizarre departure from the NFL would not be complete without hearing from O.J. Simpson, of course.

The legendary NFL player and infamous accused murderer took to Twitter soon after Brown tore off his pads and shirt and stormed off the field at New York’s MetLife Stadium, ending his career with the Buccaneers and possibly ending his career in the NFL.

Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown… leaving the field and saying goodbye. pic.twitter.com/EaR0jRqcs3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Simpson referred to Brown’s behavior as total BS” and specifically ripped the player for letting down his quarterback Tom Brady.

“Playoffs are coming up,” Simpson said. “And you pull this crap on a guy who really went out on a limb for you? It’s total B.S. Inexcusable.”

Simpson’s comments were essentially a prelude to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arian’s comments. After the game, Arians announced that Antonio Brown was “no longer a Buc.”

The trouble reportedly started when Arians wanted Brown to go in the game, and the star wide receiver refused. An argument ensued between Brown and fellow wide receiver Mike Evans, and, shortly after that, Brown was shirtless and waving goodbye to the crowd.

Brown called an Uber to come pick him up from the stadium, according to TMZ Sports.