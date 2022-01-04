VIDEO: Titans’ Bud Dupree Charged with Assault over Fight at Walgreens

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault after the police were called about a fight Sunday at a Nashville Walgreens.

Video of the incident first posted by Broadway Sports Media shows that Dupree was part of a group of men who entered a Walgreens in Germantown at around 8 p.m. and got in a brawl that reportedly injured two store employees — one 20-year-old male and one 21-year-old female.

The video appears to show Dupree ordering his companions to take a phone away from someone who was making a video of the altercation.

Metro Police issued a citation for the player on Sunday, according to WKRN reporter Emily Proud.

“Citation states a group of ppl entered the store & got in a verbal argument w/ the victim. They left & came back w/ Dupree,” Proud tweeted on Tuesday. “Dupree then grabbed the victim & his phone. They got into a physical altercation before Dupree left.”

Citation states a group of ppl entered the store & got in a verbal argument w/ the victim. They left & came back w/ Dupree. Dupree then grabbed the victim & his phone. They got into a physical altercation before Dupree left. He's being charged w/ "assault-fear of bodily injury." — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 4, 2022

Dupree’s attorney has reportedly spoken with the police about the incident. The player is reportedly set to appear for booking in three weeks, according to the Tennessean.

The 28-year-old linebacker signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Titans in March. He has earned three sacks, eight quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass defended in the 10 games he has appeared in this season, after recovering from a torn ACL a year ago.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.