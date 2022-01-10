WATCH: Cowboys Fan Decks Philly Fan During Eagles Big Loss

A hulking Cowboys fan was caught on a viral video delivering a beat down to a Philadelphia Eagles fan as the Eagles got slaughtered on Saturday.

In the video posted to Twitter, a Cowboys fan wearing a CeeDee Lamb jersey is seen pushing his way toward an Eagles fan in a Randall Cunningham jersey. The Cunningham fan is none too interested in a confrontation, but the Cowboys fan comes on like gangbusters.

WATCH:

Eagles lost twice on Saturday nightpic.twitter.com/95mAIf0a6N — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) January 10, 2022

The Cowboys fan also decked another Philly fan after knocking the first to the ground.

It is clear that some words were spoken between the two, but what kicked off the argument is unknown.

By the end of the clip, stadium security arrived to put an end to the fight.

The Eagles didn’t have it any better down on the field, losing to the Cowboys 51-26.

The NFL has had quite a problem with violence in the stands this season.

Just to mention a few incidents, in August, a Rams fan took a hammer to some purple-clad Chargers fans. The following month, Cowboys fans went after each other outside SoFi Stadium during a Cowboys-Chargers game. The Chargers fans were in for it again when some Chiefs fans waded into them. In October, Chiefs fans saw superfan “X-Factor” get permanently banned from the stadium over fighting. And that same month, L.A.’s SoFi stadium again erupted in violence when the Chargers played the Raiders.

