WATCH: Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other Outside SoFi Stadium

Cowboys fans outnumbered Chargers fans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, according to multiple reports. One would think that would make for a fun and happy environment.

Well, one would be wrong.

Having outnumbered Chargers fans, Cowboys fans turned on each other and beat each other up while trying to toss one another into the water.

It’s important to note, the Cowboys actually won this game. Lord knows what type of madness would have ensued had Dallas lost the game. Of course, the stadium designers probably never thought their scenic pond would be used as a target for fans to toss each other into during fights, but people are resourceful creatures.

No word on whether any of the combatants were arrested; it is believed that all 12 Chargers fans made it home unscathed.