WATCH: Cowboys Fans Throw Trash at Refs After Controversial Loss

Dallas Cowboys fans did not take the team’s Wild-Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers well, Sunday, as they threw garbage at refs when the game came to an ignominious end.

The Cowboys lost in a 23-17 stunner after what is being panned as one of the dumbest play call mistakes in NFL history.

Instead of passing, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott made a run for it and picked up 16 yards. Then, with only seconds to go, the Cowboys reset their line in an attempt to make one last shot at getting to the endzone, but Prescott made an incredible mistake in the process. The rule is that a ref must touch the ball before the next play, but Prescott handed the ball to his center instead of the official. This caused the official to step into the middle of Prescott’s newly formed line so he could do his job, causing a quick collision with the QB. The mess cost Prescott precious seconds that ended the game before his desperate last attempt to throw for a touchdown could even be made.

WATCH:

After the game, Owner Jerry Jones said he was “Extraordinarily disappointed. Very disappointed. Disappointed for our fans. …This is quite a letdown. They outplayed us.”

But the fans were even more upset. Some began showering the officials with garbage as the refs left the field.

WATCH:

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

