Newsom, Garcetti Go Maskless at NFL Game Despite Stadium Mandates

California’s far-left Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom was seen partying without a mask at an NFL championship game in L.A. Sunday despite his constant draconian coronavirus policies and in defiance of a local mask mandate in the stadium.

Newsom was seen partying with ex-LA Lakers star Magic Johnson in one of SoFi Stadium’s suites during the L.A. Rams and San Francisco 49ers game that ended with the Rams headed to the Super Bowl.

Mask pushing L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were also celebrating the big NFL game without wearing masks.

While 5 year olds are forced to mask all day in California, Gavin Newsom and the mayors of LA and San Francisco are enjoying packed events maskless pic.twitter.com/dDTLOHaBpo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2022

The @RamsNFL are going to the Super Bowl!!! I already got the suite and can't wait to cheer the Rams on to victory! Congratulations to Rams owner Stan Kroenke, the incredible coaches and players, and the entire Rams organization! pic.twitter.com/2xaLhRY6gh — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 31, 2022

SoFi Stadium has a mask mandate for “mega-events” for more than 5,000 spectators, including Sunday’s championship games. The rules will also reportedly apply to the Feb. 13 Super Bowl.

Masks are to be worn at all times unless a fan is eating or drinking, the rules state. Of course, none of the highly placed Democrats at the game were eating or drinking in the photos.

The three Dems were blasted for blatant hypocrisy. Gov. Newsom, for instance, recently extended his mask mandate through Feb. 15.

Garcetti has also been a big mask pusher in L.A. In April of 2020, Garcetti told citizens that they must put on a mask the second they walk out the door of their homes.

As for Mayor Breed, she has been attacked for violating her mask proclamations before. Last Sept., Breed was blasted for being seen partying maskless in a bar.

