Adidas Tweets 25 Photos of Women’s Bare Breasts to Sell Sports Bras

adidas
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Sportswear giant Adidas raised eyebrows Wednesday with a tweet featuring photos of 25 braless pairs of women’s breasts to hawk their new line of sports bras.

The startling photo contains a link to the company’s sports bra website which tells women that they are likely wearing the wrong size bra. But “no matter your size or sport, we have you covered,” the site adds.

Perhaps sales have been sagging and Adidas needed a new pitch. So, the company invited Twitter users to keep abreast of their new bra line:

Adidas may have assumed it was validating body image positivity for women, but Twitter users were not so sure.

The jokes nearly wrote themselves:

Some were not at all amused, though, and felt that the sportswear company was just exploiting women:

