Adidas Tweets 25 Photos of Women’s Bare Breasts to Sell Sports Bras

Sportswear giant Adidas raised eyebrows Wednesday with a tweet featuring photos of 25 braless pairs of women’s breasts to hawk their new line of sports bras.

The startling photo contains a link to the company’s sports bra website which tells women that they are likely wearing the wrong size bra. But “no matter your size or sport, we have you covered,” the site adds.

Perhaps sales have been sagging and Adidas needed a new pitch. So, the company invited Twitter users to keep abreast of their new bra line:

We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them. 🔗 Explore the new adidas sports bra collection at https://t.co/fJZUEjvopQ#SupportIsEverything pic.twitter.com/CESqmsXOwI — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

Adidas may have assumed it was validating body image positivity for women, but Twitter users were not so sure.

The jokes nearly wrote themselves:

I get it… Nike always shows assholes on their advertising, so Adidas went with boobs. pic.twitter.com/qkdgUPs3Te — Tim Young 🚛 (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 9, 2022

I went ahead and saved the collage of boobs for ya'll in case Adidas deletes it– pic.twitter.com/Uk2J2gnw9O — ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) February 9, 2022

This ad looks like Ted Bundy's basement. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 9, 2022

Let's just hope Adidas will not get into the toilet paper business. The diversity and representation they would need to visually explain for that industry might ruin one's day. — rodeo strip (@RodeoBooks) February 9, 2022

As much as I dig women… I really hope no tampon company runs with a similar idea. — Tim Young 🚛 (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 9, 2022

Some were not at all amused, though, and felt that the sportswear company was just exploiting women:

It's using women's bodies to create controversy to sell something. The website doesn't have these boobs in the products, they have the same images they claim to take a stand against. It's BS. And you're falling for it while poking at those who see it for what it truly is. — JerseyG 💋 (@JerseyG84) February 9, 2022

“Medium support” “light support” they still are not accommodating large breasts, like they claim. Having plus size models isn’t new; but claiming “#SupportIsEverything” and not providing support for larger breasts is laughable — Abby (@abigaail17) February 9, 2022

@adidas, u guys can market ur new sports bras or products without the nudity, this isn't how body positivity is promoted. For crying out loud Twitter is a public platform that's also accessible to a lot of underaged kids, a tweet like this can corrupt someone. Do better. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) February 9, 2022

