Brian Flores to Provide ‘Corroborating Evidence’ that Stephen Ross Wanted to Tank Games

Former Dolphins coach and current Steelers assistant Brian Flores says he is willing to aid the NFL in investigating Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross by sharing evidence that proves Ross deliberately tried to tank games.

In a soon-to-be-aired segment on Real Sports with Bryant Gumble, Flores attorney Doug Wigdor claimed to possess “corroborating evidence” supporting Flores’ allegation that Ross offered him $100,000 per game lost as part of an effort to acquire the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Owner Stephen Ross of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“We definitely would share it with them,” Wigdor said according to an HBO transcript via Pro Football Talk.

Earlier this month, Flores charged the NFL and three teams in particular, the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos, with using racism in their hiring practices. In addition, he also alleged that Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per game lost while trying to acquire the 1st overall pick in the draft.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins, owner Stephen M. Ross of the Miami Dolphins, and CEO Tom Garfinkel of the Miami Dolphins look on during pre-game warm-up at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While the racism charges could be difficult to prove and at least partially mollified by the fact that Flores has been hired by a team, the tanking allegations against Ross are still very significant.

Should the NFL investigation into Ross prove that he deliberately tried to lose games, he could be forced to sell the team.