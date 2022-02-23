VIDEO: Kyle Rittenhouse to Sue LeBron James for Defamation

On Tuesday, Kyle Rittenhouse announced that he is making plans to sue LeBron James for the NBA star’s social media attacks.

In November, James mocked Rittenhouse for crying on the stand during testimony as he faced charges of murder in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder and the court ruled he acted in self-defense when he was attacked by three people during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August of 2020.

James blasted the teenager’s courtroom angst, tweeting, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

The 18-year-old was overcome with emotion when testifying about his actions during the riot which was instigated by radical Black Lives Matter activists.

Now, Rittenhouse is warning that he intends to launch a series of lawsuits against the many members of the entertainment industry who called him a murderer and otherwise attacked his integrity during the trial that saw him exonerated.

Appearing on the Frontlines podcast with host Drew Hernandez, Rittenhouse noted that James will be getting a letter from an attorney notifying him that Rittenhouse is suing him for defamation.

“Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we’re just gonna send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom.,” Rittenhouse told Hernandez.

James also made waves on Twitter last year by tweeting a threat to white police officers with a message reading, “You’re Next.”

The NBA star’s threat came on the heels of the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant who was killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer after she began attacking people with a knife.

James later deleted the tweet.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston