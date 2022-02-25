Formula 1 announced on Friday that they would not hold the 2022 F1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi scheduled for September 23-25 following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

The statement was released Friday morning following a teleconference meeting between F1, the FIA, and team principals Thursday evening, stating that the race was “impossible to hold” because of the “current circumstances” with Russia:

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.

Before F1 made their final decision Friday morning, Sebastian Vettel — who drives for Aston Martin, has won four World Drivers’ Championship titles and is the director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) — made a statement before the final decision.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 19: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR21 Mercedes during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“[The] GPDA haven’t spoken on this subject, so I can’t speak on behalf of the GPDA. In my personal opinion, obviously, I woke up again to this morning’s news and I was shocked,” Vettel said. “I think it’s horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 04: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team walks the track during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 04, 2021, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“For myself, my opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I’m just really shocked and sad to see what’s going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made,” Vettel added.

Max Verstappen, who races for Red Bull and is the reigning world champion, said, “When a country is at war, it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.