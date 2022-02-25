Overnight Spine Growth: IOC Cancels Events in Russia Just Days After Genocide Olympics End

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) called for the cancellation of events planned in Russia due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite pushing the 2022 Winter Games in China, one of the worst human rights abusers in the world.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The next day, the IOC released a statement urging all International Federations to “relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.”

“They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus,” the IOC added.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“In addition, the IOC EB urges that no Russian or Belarussian national flag be displayed, and no Russian or Belarussian anthem be played in international sports events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions for Russia,” the Olympics organization continued.

The IOC accused Russia of breaking the Olympic Truce.

“The respective UN resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 2 December 2021 by consensus of all 193 UN Member States. The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on 4 February 2022, and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games,” the organization wrote.

This is from the organization that allowed the 2022 Winter Olympics to take place in China, a country guilty of genocide against its Uyghur Muslim minority. China has also oppressed its Christians and Falun Gong members. Not to mention its brutal oppression of the pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong and Tibet.

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 04: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L), International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (2nd L), China’s President Xi Jinping (C), and his wife Peng Liyuan stand for the national anthem of China during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Anthony Wallace – Pool/Getty Images)

The IOC, which was unconcerned over China’s outrageous human rights abuses, is now concerned about humanity.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston