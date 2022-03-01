Russia, Belarus Barred from International Figure Skating

Another sports governing body has barred Russia from international competitions, as the International Skating Union (ISU) has moved to exclude Russian competitors in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Only a day after the governing body of international soccer, FIFA moved to ban Russian teams from the World Cup, the ice skating organization said that no skater from Russia or Belarus “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in ISU events until further notice, according to the CBC.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country,” the organization added in a Tuesday statement.

On Monday, FIFA ruled that Russia’s national team would be barred from the World Cup after initially only giving the team lite restrictions.

The International Olympic Committee is also moving to bar Russia and Belarus from competition on the International scene.

(Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

In a statement on Monday, the IOC said it issued a recommendation to ban both countries with a “heavy heart,” but noting that Russia’s invasion puts Ukrainian athletes in an unfair position.

“In order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants, the IOC EB recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organizers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions,” the IOC statement added.

