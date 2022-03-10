National anthem protester and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a video to Twitter showing him training with the caption “still working.”

In the video, the woke activist performs a quarterback drill ending with a pass to an unseen receiver.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, a source said Kaepernick is “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready to play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.”

The timing of the video is also conspicuous, considering it comes only six days before the March 16 start of the NFL’s free agency period.

Of course, the last time Kaepernick was seen performing a workout, he was doing so after spurning an NFL offer to perform in front of all the league’s coaches and scouts.

Since Kaepernick walked away from the NFL at the end of the 2016 season, left-wingers have accused the NFL of “blackballing” Kaepernick from the league. But in 2019, the league offered him an official — and specially designed — workout to get him the opportunity to jump back into the NFL.

The NFL bent over backward to offer Kaepernick a workout to prove he was still ready to play. But, despite the generous offer to help Kaepernick get his career back on track, he refused the league’s offer to work out in front of team representatives and, instead, set up his own workout at which few team reps attended.

Kaepernick’s stunt seemed to prove that all Colin Kaepernick wants is a platform to speak out about his social issues instead of an opportunity to prove he is still ready to play pro football.

This tweet is just another example of that.

