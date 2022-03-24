WATCH: Mike Tyson Defuses Potential Shooting with a Hug

Boxing great Mike Tyson, apparently one of the coolest of cucumbers, actually hugged it out with a belligerent dude who confronted him and who even pulled a gun on him at a comedy club! And it was all caught on video.

Tyson was at the Sunset rooftop bar in Hollywood watching a comedian on stage when some young dope walked up to the famed boxer and began egging Tyson to fight him, TMZ reported.

As the man ignorantly interrupted everyone’s enjoyment of the comedian, Tyson just sat there calmly and let the nut ramble.

The video is not clear enough to catch what everyone is saying, but eventually, someone — who TMZ is told was the MC of the comedy show — tried to get the guy to go away.

That set this man off even more, and he pulled a gun from his waistband, cocked it, and threatened everyone with it.

While others dove out of the way, Tyson still sat there calmly until the guy put the gun away. The nutcase then approached Tyson and apologized, and asked everyone not to call the cops on him.

At that point, Tyson did something amazing. He stood up and hugged it out with the idiot. The guy left, and soon enough, everyone departed safe and sound.

Ice cold, Mike. Ice cold.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston