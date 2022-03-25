Fire Erupts Inside Denver’s Mile High Stadium

A large fire scorched the third-tier seating section of Denver’s Mile High Stadium on Thursday, sending smoke rolling out over the city, according to reports.

According to NBC News, Denver Fire Department spokesman Greg Pixley reported that the fire broke out in a section of the third floor that was undergoing construction, but the exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire spread over about 1,000 square feet of the third-tier seating.

Pixley said the stadium’s sprinkler system helped keep the fire in check until they arrived. However, he added that much of the smoke was caused by the burning plastic seating.

The fire broke out after two p.m., sending thick black smoke rolling out over Denver’s downtown area.

The Denver Fire Department released a series of photos of the fire and subsequent damage on Twitter:

Fire now under control at Mile high Stadium. Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival media briefing to take place at 3:00 p.m. on east side of stadium. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/7AjPg1x1AN — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

More after the fire photos from our drone. pic.twitter.com/oOUvBTqS2v — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

The current stadium, which opened in 2001, replaced the original Mile High and was built next to the older facility. It has undergone several name changes and has been named Empower Field at Mile High since 2019.

