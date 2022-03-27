Kyrie Irving Says the Unvaccinated Need to ‘Stand Together’

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving became the symbol of athlete resistance to the pro-mandate crowd over the last two seasons. Now, with Covid restrictions for athletes and celebrities lifted in New York City, Irving wants to make sure the same exemptions made for him are offered to others.

“I’ve been saying from the beginning with all this, it’s never been just about me, and any special privilege or exemption,” Irving told reporters via the New York Daily News. “I think there are a lot of people dealing with real consequences from being unvaccinated. And I don’t think it’s talked about enough in terms of our essential workers and people on the frontlines, and it’s just it’s a whole community of us that really want to stand together.”

“And though I’m very appreciative of Mayor [Eric] Adams for doing what he did, and everyone in our Nets organization, everyone sending in notes to the mayor and tweets or Instagram posts or wherever you call it.

“You know, now is the time to really get all of us included and get everybody back to work so we get some normalcy around here. But I know everybody still feels it, and there’s a whole community of people that have lost their jobs due to this mandate as well. And I’m just putting care out for them most importantly, and standing alongside of them.”

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Due to the recently removed private sector restrictions preventing unvaccinated athletes and performers from working at New York City venues, Irving has only played on the road for the Nets this year. A factor that in no small part has led to one of the most talented teams in the league having to fight for a playoff spot at the end of the season.

However, due to Mayor Adams’ lifting of the restrictions, Irving can now play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will play his first home game there on Sunday.