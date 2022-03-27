Panthers’ Shi Smith Arrested for Gun and Drug Possession

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday in South Carolina on charges of marijuana possession, speeding, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Smith is a native of South Carolina.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that Smith was pulled over for driving 16 to 24 miles per hour over the posted 55 miles per hour speed limit, TMZ Sports reports.

Panthers receiver Shi Smith was arrested on Friday for gun and drug charges after he was pulled over for speeding in South Carolina. https://t.co/VLzZDLNUzU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 25, 2022

According to the report, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a handgun.

Smith was arrested for speeding, unlawful handgun possession, and marijuana possession. Smith’s bond was set at $6,000, which he eventually posted.

TMZ Sports reports that Smith’s first court hearing is June 14.

The Panthers are aware of the incident involving their player but have declined comment as it is a “pending legal matter.”

Smith totaled six catches for 104 yards in the 2021 season.