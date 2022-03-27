Stephen A. Smith Unloads on the Wrong Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Stephen A Smith
ESPN hot-take artist Stephen A. Smith predictably had a response to Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. Unfortunately, however, his rant was directed, not at Will Smith the actor, but at Will Smith, the podcaster and video game designer in San Francisco, California.

As Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson reports:

Chris Rock took the stage and joked that he can’t wait to see Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in GI Jane 2. As the crowd laughed, the camera panned over to Will Smith, who walked up, wound up, and slapped the hell out of Chris Rock.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Smith shouted.

“Okay. I will.” and stunned Rock said.

***Language Warning*** 

Smith, who is the highest-paid employee at ESPN and apparently unaware that there’s more than one Will Smith on Twitter, savagely blasted the co-host of Brad and Will Made a Tech Pod for his assault on Rock.

One can only imagine the shock that the communications guy for StrayBombay, who literally describes himself as “notthatwillsmith” in his bio, must have felt at the unprovoked onslaught from the nation’s leading hot-take artist.

Though, the reaction from Will Smith the podcaster was about what you would expect:

Needless to say, there will probably be a few more people tuning in to the podcast next time around.

