Stephen A. Smith Unloads on the Wrong Will Smith After Oscars Slap

ESPN hot-take artist Stephen A. Smith predictably had a response to Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. Unfortunately, however, his rant was directed, not at Will Smith the actor, but at Will Smith, the podcaster and video game designer in San Francisco, California.

As Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson reports:

Chris Rock took the stage and joked that he can't wait to see Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in GI Jane 2. As the crowd laughed, the camera panned over to Will Smith, who walked up, wound up, and slapped the hell out of Chris Rock. "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth!" Smith shouted. "Okay. I will." and stunned Rock said.

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

Smith, who is the highest-paid employee at ESPN and apparently unaware that there’s more than one Will Smith on Twitter, savagely blasted the co-host of Brad and Will Made a Tech Pod for his assault on Rock.

And, mind you, we haven’t really gotten to the point that Will Smith the first Oscars produced by a Black Man (@willpackerprods). I can’t believe this — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Total BS by @willsmith. If his night is ruined because of this he deserves it. The man has Denzel & Bradley Cooper trying to calm him down. For what? A joke about his wife in G.I. Joe? Come on! The shit was embarrassing! A very very bad look! Love Will. But not after this B.S. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

One can only imagine the shock that the communications guy for StrayBombay, who literally describes himself as “notthatwillsmith” in his bio, must have felt at the unprovoked onslaught from the nation’s leading hot-take artist.

Though, the reaction from Will Smith the podcaster was about what you would expect:

Whelp. — Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022

Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence. — Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022

Needless to say, there will probably be a few more people tuning in to the podcast next time around.