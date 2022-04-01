Browns’ David Njoku Dupes Media, Fans with April Fool’s Prank

You knew something was going to happen. Everyone knew something was going to happen. Yet, somehow, almost everyone fell for it.

Browns tight end David Njoku shocked fans, the media, and maybe even his own team Friday morning when he announced on Twitter that he had instructed his agent to seek a trade.

Good Morning all, I have instructed my agent @malkikawa to seek a trade. I want my fans to know first… — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 1, 2022

Njoku has requested a trade in the past, so there was no reason to dismiss the player’s tweet as a prank automatically. Then, however, seven minutes later, Njoku informed the sports world that they had been Apil fooled.

Though there was only a brief time between tweets, Njoku still managed to hook some pretty fish, such as NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport.

Deleted my original tweet. Update: April Fools isn’t funny. https://t.co/FaNcv1CEde — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2022

All is well, though. Later in the day, Rapoport reported that Njoku is not only not leaving, but he’s also actually going to be in Cleveland for a while.

Here is a real update, amidst this April Fool’s joke: The #Browns and TE David Njoku are in active talks on an extension, sources say, and there is confidence it can get done by the July 15 deadline. Now back to ignoring everything (besides this) online today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2022

Njoku totaled 36 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.