Women’s Soccer Team Apologizes for Removing Banner Criticizing Florida Education Bill

A women’s soccer team in Orlando has apologized for removing a banner protesting Florida’s education bill that was raised during a game by an LGBTQ activist group.

The Orlando Pride initially said the banner being hoisted by a left-wing activist group called the “Black Swans” was “too political” to be permitted to fly at the game.

The activist group complained about having the banner removed in a series of tweets, causing the team to backtrack.

The team posted a letter in conjunction with the left-wing group to Twitter insisting that they had “conversations” with the activist group and decided to apologize for having had the banner removed.

“These conversations resulted in one ultimate and important conclusion: a mistake was made when the club asked the Black Swans to remove the banner that said ‘GAY,'” the Pride said.

The team’s letter went on to mischaracterize Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill as one that somehow “promotes ostracization and discrimination of LGBTQ+ student.”

“Our city is no stranger to the dangers that come from hateful rhetoric and intolerance. We oppose the Florida legislation which promotes ostracization and discrimination of LGBTQ+ students in our schools and their families,” the letter reads.

“It is a privilege and duty to create a safe, inclusive environment at Orlando Pride matches, and the club deeply apologizes for violating that trust through this incorrect decision. Moving forward, the Black Swans have approval to hang the banner at Pride home matches if they wish to do so,” the message added.

Of course, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill is continually lied about by leftists. The bill does not “target” any “community,” it does not have the word “gay” in it, and it does not even outlaw school discussions of topics about sex. It does, however, limit inappropriate discussions of radical sexual ideologies to school kids younger than ten and rules that parents must be told about the discussions ahead of time.

