WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out After Top French Tennis Player Slaps Opponent

A brawl broke out after a tennis match in Ghana when a top teen tennis player slapped his opponent after a losing game.

Video of the incident shows top-seeded French tennis player Michael Kouame, 15, slapping his opponent, Ghana’s Raphael Nii Ankrah, as they met at center court after the game.

The slap quickly led to a larger brawl. The video also shows half a dozen people mixing it up as Kouame runs away from the threats:

It is unclear what caused Kouame to strike Ankrah, but the top player lost to the Ghanian in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 7-6). Ankrah will now advance in the tournament instead of Kouame, the favorite.

It is not yet clear if tennis authorities will take any action against Kouame.

