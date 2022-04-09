Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dies After Being Struck by Car in Florida

Former Ohio State and Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a car early Saturday morning in South Florida.

He was 24 years old

Haskins had a stellar year in his one and only year as a starter at Ohio State. A performance good enough to earn him 3rd place in the 2018 Heisman voting and a selection as the 15th overall pick of the then-Washington Redskins in 2019.

Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins (Will Newton/Getty Images)

However, due to coaching and organizational dysfunction, among other factors, Haskins never caught on in Washington. He was released halfway late in his second season by head coach Ron Rivera before being picked up by the Steelers in 2021.

Haskins was in South Florida to train with other Steelers receivers in preparation to compete for the starting job this fall.