Cam Newton recently said that he hopes that women will stop being “bad b*tch*s” and get back to cooking and cleaning in a recent interview.

Appearing Sunday on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback noted that he had the best family role models growing up.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing,” Newton said, according to Mediaite.

Newton then jumped into controversial territory, saying, “I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad bitch.”

He explained, “A ‘bad bitch’ is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl, I’m a bad bitch. I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part, but I don’t act the part.'”

Perhaps realizing his words could be taken wrong, he tried to clarify.

“There’s a lot of women who are bad bitches. And I say ‘bitches’ in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick,” he said.

But, maybe making matters worse, he went on saying, “Now a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.”

“Right?” he continued. “And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

While Newton may hail from a successful, traditional family unit, he hasn’t duplicated that in his own personal life. While his parents were together for 37 years, Newton has four children with a former girlfriend, Kia Proctor. The pair split when he fathered a child with another woman while Proctor was pregnant.

