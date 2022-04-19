Unvaccinated Mel Kiper Jr. Will Cover NFL Draft Remotely

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s chief NFL Draft analyst and signature presence on NFL Draft broadcasts, announced that he is unvaccinated and will cover this year’s draft remotely.

“The NFL Draft is the highlight of my year and I am looking forward to taking part in my 39th this month on ESPN,” Kiper wrote on Twitter.

“For all three days, I will appear from my home studio in Maryland rather than onsite in Vegas as I am unvaccinated for COVID-19. I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines. Simply put, my COVID vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history.”

Kiper added, “I appreciate my colleagues, particularly the production staff and my fellow commentators, for their support and flexibility,” Kiper concluded. “NFL fans are the most passionate in all of sports and I can’t wait for another great NFL Draft.”

I am looking forward to being part of the 2022 NFL Draft, my 39th for ESPN pic.twitter.com/C5ea9NjdqK — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 18, 2022

Kiper has been covering the draft for ESPN since 1984.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The first night of the draft will take place on April 28, and the event will conclude on April 30.