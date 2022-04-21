WATCH: Mike Tyson Appears to Punch Airline Passenger in Wild Video

A video appears to show legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson repeatedly striking another passenger on an airplane Wednesday night.

The video, obtained by TMZ, appears to show an enraged Tyson wailing on the passenger as another man tries to intervene. According to reports, Tyson had initially taken a selfie with the passenger and his friend. However, the passenger reportedly kept trying to talk to Tyson after the former champ had asked to be left alone.

Sources close to Tyson tell TMZ Sports that the passenger was “extremely intoxicated … and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.”

The incident occurred on a JetBlue flight. The passenger appeared to suffer several cuts to the forehead, according to the video. The TMZ Sports report states that the passenger spoke to the police.