Joe Rogan Blasts L.A. DA for Undermining Faith in Law Enforcement by Not Charging Suspect in Chappelle Attack

Saying the decision undermines trust in the law, Joe Rogan blasted the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for declining to press felony assault charges against the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage.

In an Instagram post, the top podcast host told his 15 million followers that the attacker committed a “clear crime,” as seen in the videos of Chappelle’s May 3 standup show which depicts a man tackling the comedian to the ground.

But after noting that the L.A. DA’s office is refusing to bring felony assault charges against the man accused of the attack, Rogan insisted that the DA is undermining trust in the law.

“When you see that a person commits a clear crime, and does it to one of the most loved performers alive, and does it in a very high profile public setting, and it gets captured on video, and you don’t charge that person for what they obviously did, it’s the kind of thing that makes people lose faith in law enforcement,” Rogan exclaimed, adding, “That’s never good.”

The video of the onstage assault flooded social media on Tuesday after the crazed attacker barreled toward Chappelle and leveled him to the ground. Ultimately, the comedian returned to the mic, proving that he was unharmed by the attack.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

The attacker, identified as Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested and was being held on $30,000 bail as of Thursday. Police added that Lee was armed with a plastic replica gun featuring a fixed knife blade under its barrel.

But despite the weapon and the video of the incident, the George Soros-backed L.A. DA decided to forego felony charges and is recommending only misdemeanor charges.

No wonder L.A. District Attorney Democrat George Gascón, a George Soros-supported politician, is currently under threat of a recall campaign.

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of millions from left-wing, anti-American billionaire Soros. He ousted former DA Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the job after she was targeted by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gascón took office promising to cut prosecutions and initiate left-wing “reforms” such as ending the death penalty. Meanwhile, under his tenure, crime has soared in L.A.

