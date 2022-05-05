LAPD Reveal Replica Knife-Handgun Dave Chappelle Attacker Brandished

Los Angeles police have revealed photos of the knife handgun that could have been used to killed comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night when a man assaulted him on stage in the middle of the show.

In the official report, police said that Dave Chappelle was attacked just as he had finished his act and proceeded to exit the stage.

“A male, who was part of the audience, jumped onto the stage and tackled the comedian to the ground,” police said on Wednesday. The suspect then brandished “a replica handgun and pointed the item at the victim.”

An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000. More info:https://t.co/KW4KNDBefY pic.twitter.com/ldcnvf0H8q — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 4, 2022

Without explaining how the man managed to breach security, potentially killing an iconic comedian, the report added that security officers managed to remove the suspect without causing injury.

“Hollywood officers responded to a call for service and took control of the suspect. The replica handgun that also contained a knife blade was recovered and later processed as evidence,” said the police.

“The suspect was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” the report added. “He was transported to a local hospital to treat injuries sustained during the altercation with security. The victim was not injured as a result of the assault. The suspect was treated and cleared to be processed by medical staff.”

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

A representative for Dave Chappelle, Carla Sims, commented on the incident, saying “As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”

The man’s motives for attacking the comedian, who has courted controversy as of late due to his jokes mocking the woke excesses of LGBTQ activists, still remains unknown.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Chris Rock and John Stewart were among the group of comedians performing alongside Dave Chappelle tonight when the incident happened. Jamie Foxx jumped onstage to help and make sure Dave was OK — Sharon Carpenter (@sharoncarpenter) May 4, 2022

Dave Chappelle after A Town stomping whoever attacked him pic.twitter.com/qr1z0xBoJ8 — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) May 4, 2022

Chappelle’s attacker reported released a song named after Chappelle in the summer of 2020.