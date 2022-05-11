Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to several positive coronavirus tests, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced on Wednesday.

The game, which was set to take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago Wednesday afternoon, has been postponed after several individuals in the Guardians organization tested positive for the virus.

“Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, their afternoon road game on Wednesday vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing,” the league said in a May 11 statement, adding that it will provide a rescheduling date “when it becomes available.”

The Chicago White Sox shared the MLB’s statement as well:

The details of who, exactly, has tested positive for the virus remains unclear, although it has been revealed that team manager Terry Francona is among those who have tested positive. He is reportedly is asymptomatic:

Guardians manager Terry Francona has tested positive for COVID and will not manage today's game in Chicago. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) May 11, 2022

According to Mandy Bell, Guardian beat reporter for MLB.com, also reported that “Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale also tested positive for COVID, along with Tito and ‘other uniform personnel and some traveling support staff'”:

While vaccines are not mandated by the MLB, players that do not get the jab are unable to participate in away games in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to reports, 88 percent of the league’s “Tier 1” employees were vaccinated by the end of the last season.