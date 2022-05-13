Milwaukee police are investigating a reported shooting outside the Fiserv Forum after the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Early reports indicate that two people have been injured in the shooting which caused hundreds of fans to flee the area.

#BREAKING: People are being evacuated after reported shoots at Bucks game

Hundreds of terrified #Bucks fans running from Deer District game in Milwaukee after reports of multiple #shots fired two people have been shot 1 person has been arrested.#Milwaukee #Wisconsin #Shooting pic.twitter.com/gR6c2TejJb — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) May 14, 2022

Scene at W. Highland and MLK. Police tell us two shot and one in custody. This happened right as Bucks/Celts was wrapping up. The shooting sent many people running from the Deer District. Police are pushing folks back atm. Scene expanding. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/avtp737cXg — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) May 14, 2022

Here’s what the Milwaukee district looks like right now. Couple of stragglers leaving bars and lots of #trash. A #violent and sad ending to the night right outside a space this community.#Bucks #shots #Milwaukee #Wisconsin #Shooting pic.twitter.com/9gf8o0qeZY — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) May 14, 2022

According to WISN 12, “The Milwaukee Fire Department tells WISN 12 News it transported two shooting victims from just outside the Deer District at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Highland.”