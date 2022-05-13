WATCH: Hundreds Sent Running for Cover as Shots Ring Out After Bucks Game

Milwaukee police are investigating a reported shooting outside the Fiserv Forum after the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Early reports indicate that two people have been injured in the shooting which caused hundreds of fans to flee the area.

According to WISN 12, “The Milwaukee Fire Department tells WISN 12 News it transported two shooting victims from just outside the Deer District at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Highland.”

