MMA star Paige VanZant displayed her shooting skills in a video on Instagram showing her shooting a KRISS Vector firearm at a gun range.

VanZant’s text to the video simply says, “Bang. Bang.”

One of VanZant’s followers reacted to the video by commenting, “The luckiest KRISS Vector on the planet.”

Another responded with “#America” and others with various emojis showing approval of the video.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.