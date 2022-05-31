Polish Bodybuilder Paul Poloczek Dies Hours After Tournament

Bodybuilder Paul Poloczek died suddenly only hours after the NPC Worldwide Championship in Germany on May 28. He was only 37.

The Poland-born competitor who finished second place in the German Championships in the Super-Heavyweight division in 2012, collapsed just after last Saturday’s tournament. He later qualified for his pro card after winning the amateur tournament of the Arnold Classic in Ohio in 2017.

Poloczek’s partner, Katherin DeNev, posted about her loss on Instagram, saying, “Bodybuilding was your life. You are not forgotten, you live on in our hearts. We will love you forever.”

Poloczek immigrated to Germany from Poland when he was four, according to Generation Iron.

By 2002, the bodybuilder joined the Powerhouse Gym franchise – in Oehringen, Germany. That led to his aforementioned second-place showing in 2017.

