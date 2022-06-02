Report: DeSantis to Veto $35 Million for Tampa Bay Rays Facility After Team’s Anti-Gun Rant

“This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes,” the statement read in part, adding that it was offering $50,000 to the Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety’s Support Fund:

“In lieu of game coverage and in collaboration with @Yankees, we will use our channels to offer facts about the impacts of gun violence,” another tweet read, opening up the platform to a series of anti-gun statistics:

“Every day, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns, and more than 200 are shot and injured,” the first fact read as administrators deemed guns the “leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020″ with no further context in the tweet itself:

It also included woke terminology in its anti-gun blitz, stating that “Each year, more than 4,100 Latinx people die from gun violence in the U.S. and 13,300 are shot and wounded”:

58 percent of American adults or someone they care for have experienced gun violence. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 26, 2022

Every three hours, a young Black man dies by gun homicide. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 26, 2022

About 4.5 million women in the US today report having been threatened with a gun by an intimate partner. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2022

Access to a gun triples the risk of death by suicide. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2022

An average of 4,500 veterans die by firearm suicide every year – about 12 veterans each day. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 26, 2022

When an assault weapon is used in a mass shooting, it results in six times as many people shot than when other guns are used. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2022

Hey Rays Fans, Our content will return to its usual focus tonight, but we continue to mourn. The tragedies of gun violence cannot continue. Please join us in having conversations about this in our homes, our neighborhoods and communities, and in taking action toward its end. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 27, 2022

This would not be the first time DeSantis has taken action against woke organizations advancing anti-freedom ideas in his state, taking on Disney after it vowed to fight against the Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars classroom-led discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

“And so in Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations,” the governor said in March.