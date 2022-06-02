Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Deron Lockett wants to know why the US cannot ban the carrying of firearms the way he saw carry banned in Vancouver, Canada.
Lockett tweeted on Wednesday, “I went to Vancouver Canada this past weekend! And from what I know it’s illegal to carry weapons there. Idk why the U.S can’t do the same.”
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday a freeze on all handgun sales and purchases. The ban also reduces legal magazine capacity.
On August 2, 2015, Breitbart News published a report on gun-free zones–places in the United States where the carry of guns is banned–and noted that attacks in just eight gun-free zones resulted in 105 innocents being killed.
Concealed carry of handguns for self-defense is legal with a permit in every state in the United States, and constitutional carry–permitless carry for self-defense–is legal in 25 states.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.