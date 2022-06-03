UMass Standout Lacrosse Player Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 19

The University of Massachusetts and the UMass lacrosse team are mourning the loss of a star lacrosse player who died “unexpectedly” at the age of 19.

Aidan Kaminska, a sophomore midfielder born in Stony Brook, New York, died Monday. The standout lacrosse player was a communications major at UMass.

According to WGGB, “Kaminska was a sophomore midfielder for the Minutemen and was a member of the 2022 CAA All-Rookie Team and the 2022 CAA All-Tournament Team. In six games, he scored nine goals, including three in the team’s CAA tournament semifinal match against Towson.”

Kaminska collected conference “Rookie of the Week” honors and was named to the Colonial Athletic Association’s All-Rookie Team for 2022, during his impressive freshman campaign.

“The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time,” UMass Athletics wrote in a statement.

Funeral services for Kaminska will be held this weekend in New York.