NAACP: Commanders’ Jack Del Rio Should ‘Resign or be Terminated’

NAACP President Derrick Johnson is calling for the head of Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after the coach made remarks about Jan. 6 that infuriated leftists.

Del Rio raised a fuss after he wondered why everyone was ignoring the months of BLM rioting and only focusing on the riot in the Capital on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Del Rio responded to a report about the Jan. 6 Committee hearing posted by the left-wing Brookings Institute with a question, writing, “Would love to understand “the whole story” about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is?”

Del Rio was blasted by the left for wondering why the George Floyd riots were being ignored after months of riots, billions in property destruction, and even deaths, while the left seems focused only on the riot at the Capitol Building.

Del Rio eventually apologized for speaking his mind like every other sports figure. But the apology is not enough for the NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

“It’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated,” Johnson said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“His comments could not have been more offensive and ignorant. The January 6th insurrection — an attempted coup — was far from a ‘dust-up.’ Each day we learn more and more on just how close our democracy came to autocracy,” Johnson bloviated. “Downplaying the insurrection by comparing it to nationwide protests, which were in response to a public lynching, is twisted. You can’t coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community. It’s time for you to pack up and step off the field.”

Johnson is not the only liberal going after Del Rio’s scalp. Virginia state senator Jeremy McPike blasted the Commanders over Del Rio’s comment and insisted that the statement was the “nail in the coffin” for the team getting additional taxpayer money.

The Commanders have not replied to Johnson’s demands. Still, with Del Rio falling on his sword to apologize for his comments, it seems clear that the team is already leaning on Del Rio over the incident.

