YouTube Boxer Jake Paul Mocks Joe Biden’s ‘Accomplishments’

Do not count YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul among Joe Biden’s list of possible celebrity endorsers.

The YouTuber turned knockout artist unloaded a haymaker of a tweet on Saturday in which he detailed Joe Biden’s accomplishments with a notable and heavy dose of sarcasm.

Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2022

“Accomplishments” one through four seemed pretty much standard fare as far as the criticisms Biden detractors have of the president’s job performance. However, item #5, the creation of “incomprehensible language,” is a hilarious and worthwhile contribution.

One would think the bungling of the border and the catastrophic and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan would be strong additions to this list.

I’m not personally knowledgeable enough to assert that the downturn in cryptocurrency can be entirely attributed to Biden. Still, everything else Biden touches seems to turn to feces, and the media would undoubtedly blame Trump for a crypto crash if he were still president, so I’m comfortable with Paul’s assessment.