Sports Illustrated Blasted for Saying Prayer in Sports is ‘Eroding Democracy’

Joe Kennedy
Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP
Paul Bois

Sports Illustrated has been taking a beating on social media after it criticized a Supreme Court case centered on religious freedom.

As Breitbart News profiled, Sports Illustrated waded into political waters on Monday with an article by Greg Bishop bashing the Supreme Court case centered on Bremerton High School assistant coach Joe Kennedy, who was sanctioned by his school district in 2015 for praying on the field with his players. Tellingly, Bishop argued that Kennedy’s potential win in court could be an “erosion” of American democracy.

“This Sports Illustrated article is little else but a long smear against Christians, conservatives, and white people in general, and coach Kennedy in particular, and on a vicious personal level, at that,” Breitbart News noted.

Conservatives and religious freedom activists took to social media to lambaste Sports Illustrated for such a disgraceful display of left-wing bias.

