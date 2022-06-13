Sports Illustrated Blasted for Saying Prayer in Sports is ‘Eroding Democracy’

Sports Illustrated has been taking a beating on social media after it criticized a Supreme Court case centered on religious freedom.

As Breitbart News profiled, Sports Illustrated waded into political waters on Monday with an article by Greg Bishop bashing the Supreme Court case centered on Bremerton High School assistant coach Joe Kennedy, who was sanctioned by his school district in 2015 for praying on the field with his players. Tellingly, Bishop argued that Kennedy’s potential win in court could be an “erosion” of American democracy.

“This Sports Illustrated article is little else but a long smear against Christians, conservatives, and white people in general, and coach Kennedy in particular, and on a vicious personal level, at that,” Breitbart News noted.

Conservatives and religious freedom activists took to social media to lambaste Sports Illustrated for such a disgraceful display of left-wing bias.

Sports Illustrated seems to be under the impression that coaches and players praying on the field spells the end of American democracy. If that were true, American democracy would have been destroyed long before the legendary Jim Thorpe threw his first pigskin. https://t.co/ph1LIg7Ct7 — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) June 13, 2022

Disappointing article Greg

I knelt and prayed after every game I played in the NFL. It was my way of publicly thanking god. With all the challenges in todays society we should encourage faith not discourage.

Freedom OF religion is very different than freedom FROM religion — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) June 13, 2022

“The machine backing him” is the US Constitution. And it’s telling that Sports Illustrated thinks the Constitution is a threat to “democracy.” https://t.co/wsYROrQS1I — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 13, 2022

New: Radical leftists at @SINow attack prayer AFTER football game as being against "democracy"– which is reminder they want to ban Christianity. Sports Illustrated, btw, is owned by @AuthenticBrands, which also owns @reebox, @BrooksBrothers, @eddiebauer, and many other brands. https://t.co/odqbIf0ZGu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 13, 2022

"Freedom of religion is both the thing on which the country is founded upon and a threat to democracy" is sure a take. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 13, 2022

*Man wants to pray* Sports Illustrated: "Here is why that destroys democracy" — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 13, 2022

Remarkable that @SInow would celebrate someone silently kneeling during the national anthem, but condemn silently kneeling to pray as “an erosion of a bedrock of American democracy” — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 14, 2022

.@SInow trying to equate coaches and players kneeling and praying before a football game to the end of democracy itself is performative wokeism taken to another extreme level! https://t.co/qf0flpP0AS — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) June 13, 2022

Lost in the conversation here is the neoprogs’ argument that high school kids are easily swayed, and will do things they don’t truly believe merely to please those in authority. Does that apply to gender ideology as well? — Travis Wester (@westerspace) June 13, 2022

A reminder that @SInow defends coaches who take a knee to protest America, but castigate coaches who take a knee to pray. #Godless #Heathen #Evil https://t.co/0jC5HKwdEZ — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) June 13, 2022