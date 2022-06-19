‘His True Light Skin Colors Came Out’: Former NBA Guard Takes Weird Shot at Jayson Tatum’s Finals Performance

Former Warriors guard Nick Young took what can be most charitably described as a “poor taste” shot at Celtics guard Jayson Tatum over his performance in the NBA Finals.

First, to be clear, Jayson Tatum had a bad Finals performance. How bad? Tatum shot 31.7 percent from the field – which is awful. However, even worse, Tatum became the first player to record 100 turnovers in an NBA postseason.

So, he was bad, real bad. And reasons abound for why he performed so poorly. Though, former Warriors guard Nick Young has perhaps one of the most original explanations for Tatum’s disappointing showing: “His True Light Skin Colors Came Out.”

As much as I love JT he showed his true light skin colors came out this finals got lock up the whole finals left his boy brown hanging … …you got to much Gane for this to happen — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 17, 2022

Interesting. An even more interesting take considering that Young used to play alongside Stephen Curry, the very light-skinned Warriors guard who won the Finals MVP. One wonders if Young ever spoke to Curry about the perils of letting his “true light skin colors” come out?