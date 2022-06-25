Report: NFL to Seek Indefinite One-Year Ban for Deshaun Watson

There is no official news as far as the punishment the NFL intends to mete out to Browns QB Deshaun Watson, but the unofficial news is starting to heat up.

An article by Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal on Saturday claims that the NFL will seek an “indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year.”

The indefinite portion of the reportedly sought punishment reflects the league’s desire to give themselves flexibility should any additional lawsuits against Watson be filed.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty)

March of 2023 is the two-year deadline the law imposes for adding any additional suits.

According to the Journal, the NFL’s case against Watson will center around five cases in which the league feels they have extensive and compelling evidence of Watson’s “disturbing pattern of behavior.”

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) will defend Watson and contest the discipline as they are legally bound to do, Pro Football Talk reports.

The Browns signed Watson to a 5-year $230 million this offseason. If the Journal’s report about the NFL’s intended discipline is accurate and carried out, he would miss no less than one year of that deal. Though, it is believed by many that Cleveland signed Watson believing he would miss at least one year.