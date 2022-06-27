Ex-NFL QB Alex Smith Tells Fans of Daughter’s Brain Surgery for ‘Rare Malignant Tumor’

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith told fans Saturday that his daughter underwent brain surgery for a “very rare malignant tumor.”

The 38-year-old former player revealed the terrifying event on Instagram, saying that his youngest daughter, Sloane, was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in May.

Fortunately, Smith noted that the doctors were able to excise “100% of the tumor.”

“On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms,” Smith wrote in his post. “She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us that she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy. … The incredible neurosurgeons @stanforchildrens did a miraculous job and were able to remove 100% of the tumor.”

“Sloane — in her true form — bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar! She didn’t skip a beat,” he added. “After weeks of waiting on pathology, we learned that Sloane’s tumor is a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases — without a clear road map for treatment. We are currently awaiting more tests and gathering as many opinions as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

The Smith family is no stranger to unusual maladies. In 2018, Smith suffered a serious compound fracture of his leg and as he was healing from the devastating injury, he developed an infection of flesh-eating bacteria that threatened to take his entire leg. Though he finally recovered from the problems, the situation caused him to retire in 2020.

Smith has since become an NFL analyst for ESPN.

