Wife of Hornets’ Miles Bridges Shares Pics of Alleged Abuse

After the arrest of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges on Tuesday, his wife posted images of the injuries she claimed she suffered at his hands.

Saying she “can’t be silent anymore,” Mychelle Johnson posted a series of photos showing the bruises, scrapes, and bloody scratches she says came from an altercation with her husband, Outkick reported.

The photos were taken in a hospital ER, and Johnson added a scan of the discharge paper that listed the injuries as having resulted from “physical abuse by male partner.”

The hospital record reports that the injuries include, assault by strangulation, brain concussion, fracture of the nasal bone, rib contusion, multiple bruises, and a strain of the neck.

In her Instagram message, Johnson exclaimed, “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

She also alleged that “people around” the player have urged her to stay silent about the abuse she claims to have suffered, and called their importuning ” unethical,” “immoral,” and “truly SICK.”

She went on, adding, “as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyone’s ‘image.'”

Bridges turned himself in to Los Angeles police on Wednesday and has been charged with felony domestic violence. He was released shortly after posting $130,000 bail.

The 24-year-old was arrested one day before the NBA free agency, and just before he was about to sign a contract for $100 million or more.

The Hornets have said they have no comment until more information on the case is learned.

