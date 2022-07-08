Report: WWE’s Vince McMahon Paid $12M in Hush Money to Four Women

A Friday news report claimed that WWE chief Vince McMahon doled out $12 million in hush money to four women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The June 8 Wall Street Journal report claimed that McMahon paid out the cash and made the women sign non-disclosure statements that would “prohibit them from discussing potential legal claims against or their relationships with the 76-year-old executive.”

One accuser claimed that in 2006 McMahon coerced her into oral sex, then when she criticized him for it, he demoted her and let her contract expire without re-signing her. McMahon reportedly paid the wrestler $7.5 million in 2018 when she threatened to sue him.

Another woman allegedly received a one million payout in 2008 after accusing McMahon of sexual harassment in the workplace and sending her sexually explicit texts and photos.

Another one million payment seems to have gone to a former manager who claimed that McMahon pressured her into a sexual relationship.

These cases are beyond the previously reported $3 million McMahon is said to have paid to a former paralegal who alleged that the two had an affair. The New York Post reported that the affair was consensual.

The WWE board of directors is reportedly investigating the $7.5 million payout as well as the previously reported affair.

McMahon promised to cooperate in the investigations, saying, “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

It is unclear if the other cases are being reviewed.

The board is also looking into a reported $1.5 million hush payment made by executive John Laurinaitis from an incident in 2012.

